Moments before the game, Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson was honored in front of the home crowd in Food City Center and teammates for her recent achievement of 2,000 career points.

Jackson wasted no time raising this number in the Lady Vols' 81-55 win over Arkansas.

By night's end, the senior had produced 21 points and nine rebounds. While sitting for the final stretch with the game out of reach, most of her production came in the first half. She dropped 17 of her points in the first 20 minutes.

Helping carry the scoring load was Jillian Hollingshead. She broke out of her cold stretch with an impressive all-around game. She would notch a double-double with 14 points and 10 points. She passed for three assists, as well.

The only other player to reach double figures for Tennessee (15-8, 8-3 SEC) was Jewel Spear. The hot-handed guard put up 13 points while also notching eight rebounds and seven assists.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 41.8% from the field and 53.3% from range.

On defense, Tennessee held the Razorbacks (17-9, 5-6) to 31.9% shooting from the field and 22.9% on 3-pointers.

Now, the Lady Vols sit in a tie for second place in the SEC with LSU. The pair of squads will face off in Knoxville on Feb. 25.