How Tennessee basketball struggled against Kentucky game plan

Zakai Zeigler uncorked a shot and missed. A few seconds later, Darlinstone Dubar fired one off and had the same result. Zeigler got another chance off of a Jordan Gainey rebound, but was off.

In the span of 14 seconds, Tennessee missed three three-point attempts on one possession. By the time Koby Brea finally pulled down a defensive board for Kentucky, there was 3:07 left on the clock and the Vols trailed by five.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

If one sequence could sum up the No. 8 Vols' night Tuesday, it was that one. Tennessee finished 11-of-45 from deep--the second-most attempts in program history--and played from behind much of the second half in its 78-73 loss to No. 12 Kentucky at Food City Center.

There was a reason the Vols took those shots. They were open most of the night, largely by design. The Wildcats, led into Knoxville for the first time by first-year head coach Mark Pope, were going to force a Tennessee team that has struggled offensively to beat them from the perimeter.

“We knew (Kentucky) would give us all the threes we wanted. We knew that was going to happen," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "And we didn’t start the game the way we wanted to, with what we had talked about, trying to move the ball. And we knew we could shoot a three any time we wanted to. That’s what they were looking for.

"And when we obviously weren’t making them, they were going to back up even more. Why not?"