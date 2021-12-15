Rivals250 defender James Pearce signs with Vols, details decision
Charlotte, North Carolina has produced a few quality Vols over the years and Josh Heupel and company certainly feel like they have found the next baller from the Queen City. Uber talented pass-rusher James Pearce signed with Tennessee early Saturday morning before making things public at his school this afternoon.
"I just felt like Tennessee was another home to me," Pearce said early Wednesday morning after sending his papers in. "It's pretty close to home. I"m just excited and ready to get there and ball for real."
He told Heupel and the staff late Tuesday night that he was going to sign on Wednesday after originally contemplating waiting until February.
"They were excited, but they just treated me the way they have this entire time," Pearce said. "I have a really good relationship with the staff and they have treated me so well."
So what ultimately sold Pearce on Rocky Top?
"Just playing there in that atmosphere," Pearce said. "Just the love I was getting from fans and the coaches. It was just everything I was looking for in a school."
Mike Ekeler was responsible for landing the signature of Pearce. Those two have bonded quite well and the staff made him feel like a massive priority.
"They made me feel like a big priority for them," Pearce said. "It made me feel good about them and how they view me.
"Coach Heupel was excited and coach Ek was so pumped, coach Banks too. Just all of them were excited."
He was joined by his parents on his un-official to Tennessee last month. He got their take on his recruitment and then pulled the trigger.
"Before I signed I asked them why they thought and they both said they thought Tennessee," Pearce said. "That's where I wanted to go to so I did it."
Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina pushed hard for Pearce, but Tennessee just left a huge impression. Getting him into the class on the front end is huge with Pearce rocketing up all of the rankings this fall. He helped lead his team to the state championship game.
Josh Heupel is yet to use his in-home visit and that will come in January. The same goes for Pearce using his official visit to Tennessee.
"I'm going to take my official visit in January," Pearce said. "I can't wait to get back up there."