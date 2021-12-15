Rivals250 defender James Pearce signs with Vols, details decision

Charlotte, North Carolina has produced a few quality Vols over the years and Josh Heupel and company certainly feel like they have found the next baller from the Queen City. Uber talented pass-rusher James Pearce signed with Tennessee early Saturday morning before making things public at his school this afternoon.

"I just felt like Tennessee was another home to me," Pearce said early Wednesday morning after sending his papers in. "It's pretty close to home. I"m just excited and ready to get there and ball for real."

He told Heupel and the staff late Tuesday night that he was going to sign on Wednesday after originally contemplating waiting until February.

"They were excited, but they just treated me the way they have this entire time," Pearce said. "I have a really good relationship with the staff and they have treated me so well."

So what ultimately sold Pearce on Rocky Top?

"Just playing there in that atmosphere," Pearce said. "Just the love I was getting from fans and the coaches. It was just everything I was looking for in a school."