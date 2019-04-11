Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker spent his first year on Rocky Top leaning on three seniors in Kyle Phillips, Shy Tuttle, and Alexis Johnson. As a result, Rocker has spent this spring screaming, shouting, pulling and prodding.

All part of the development of youth in the defensive trenches.



“At times I’m encouraged and at times I’m disappointed,” Rocker said. “That’s part of football. I feel good that eventually if we can improve the mental toughness we will be ok.

“The physical part they will grow into. It’s developing the mental toughness. It’s not easy. There are going to be up’s and downs. Learning how to just fight is the biggest thing. Not a lot of them have really been in a football fight competing play after play. I think in time it will get better.”

As season ago, Rocker was reluctant to play the youth he’s coaching now. Rocker wouldn’t call that a mistake but noted that leaning on three or four bodies is not the plan in 2019.

“I think it going to have to be more of a group effort,” Rocker said. “I don’t like the fact that we had to lean on those three seniors all last year, but we did. You were hoping the guys behind them would develop and a couple of guys did come on and we went along. Everyone is going to have to participate at every position in some form or fashion.”

Rocker’s returning group had 51 tackles a year ago, one less tackle than Alexis Johnson had in 2018. The unit should be anchored by senior Emmit Gooden, who had 33 tackles last season and flashed moments of being the most disruptive defensive linemen on the roster. Rocker is trying to get those flashes to turn into more consistency.

“What we are trying to get out of Emmit Gooden is leadership,” Rocker offered. “He’s the oldest in the group. We need more leadership out of him, but first he must do what he needs to do before he can lead others.”

While Rocker pushes and pulls for more out of Gooden, he has seen some bright spots out of others. Rocker said junior Matthew Butler has made the most noise through 13 workouts.

“The guy that stood to the most to me in my group that I feel like is getting better is Matt Butler,” Rocker said. “He’s older. He’s been here. I just just think he has done some things that has surprised me. Every day he has tried to do it consistently.

“I just think he’s trying to play within the structure of the defense. He’s trying to improve what we call flexion. He’s improved a lot in the weight room with his fits, his stretching, flexibility in his hips and ankles. There’s still more work to come, but he’s been the one that’s probably excited me the most.”

Another emerging lineman is former tight end Latrell Bumphus, who has shown some pass rushing ability.

“I love Latrell Bumphus’ effort,” Rocker offered. “He’s a great kid on and off the field. Now it’s about him learning the communication. The vocabulary. Why we are doing it. What you are seeing and where your eyes need to be. He was on the other side of the ball all last year so this is new to him. What I love about him is that he cares. He wants to be good player. I can work with that. I think he will get better as we go.”

For the Vols defensive success, Rocker’s entire defensive line unit has to get better as they go. They must physically develop and mentally develop for that weekly fight in a league Rocker said is the closest thing to the NFL. The veteran coach knows the challenge he has on his hands. It’s a challenge in patience and in motivation. A challenge Rocker said starts simply with desire.

“I’ve been doing it a long time. I think it’s more so keep communicating with it. Understand it isn’t easy. As a society that we live in we want things right now and it doesn’t always happen right now. The think is how bad do they want it. Do they want it as bad as I want them to have it. That’s what’s important. Do have any ‘oomph’ about you that you care more than I care. If you care more than I care then we have a chance.”