In Josh Heupel's second year as the head coach of Tennessee's football program, he turned heads en route to an 11-win season. The Vols' impressive slate featured victories over Alabama, LSU and Florida in the regular season and an Orange Bowl win over Clemson. Following the campaign, a group of Tennessee stars announced they would be taking their talents to the next level as they declared for the NFL Draft. For seven of those Vols, their dreams came closer to reality as they received an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. The combine is an annual event held by the NFL that gives scouts a chance to get a better look at incoming talent. This year, it is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium from March 2-5. Fans can watch on NFL Network or view the combine in person. With the combine running for four days, position groups are split up among the dates. Here is when each selected Vol is scheduled to showcase their abilities during an on-field workout.

MARCH 2

On the first day of the combine, defensive linemen and linebackers are featured. This means that Tennessee's only defensive players to receive an invite will open up the combine. – EDGE Byron Young After transferring to Tennessee in 2021, Young became a force on defense. Last season, he totaled 37 tackles and seven sacks. ESPN's Mel Kiper currently has him being selected with the 20th pick in the draft to the Seattle Seahawks. – Linebacker Jeremy Banks Banks has been a longtime Vol, but he became a truly impactful linebacker in his last two years. In his most recent season, he recorded 53 tackles in 10 games. However, the year before, he reached marks of 128 tackles and 5.5 sacks. DraftCountdown.com currently projects him to be selected in round six with pick No. 217 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

MARCH 3

The second day is mainly focused on defensive backs, but special teams players also will conduct their workouts. – Punter Paxton Brooks Due to Tennessee's insanely efficient offense, Brooks' leg was rarely needed. However, when he was called upon, he impressed. Not only can he punt, but he also was the kickoff specialist. This dual-threat ability is a positive for NFL teams. It is extremely unlikely Brooks will be drafted due to his position, but he is considered the 12th-best punting prospect by DraftCountdown.com.

MARCH 4

After a dynamic year on offense, the Vols' stars created a large buzz. Three playmakers will have the chance to impress NFL teams at the combine. – Quarterback Hendon Hooker While recovering from his ACL injury, Hooker will be limited in what he is able to do at the combine. However, he will have the opportunity to meet with teams and raise his stock. In his final year at Tennessee, he produced 3,135 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. ESPN's Matt Miller currently mocks Hooker to be selected in the second round with pick No. 52 to the Seattle Seahawks. – Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt After exploding as a prospect in his junior year, Hyatt elected to enter the NFL Draft. The speedster put up a ridiculous 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns during the season. This included 207 yards and five touchdowns against Alabama alone. Miller projects Hyatt to be selected with the 25th pick in the draft to the New York Giants. – Wide receiver Cedric Tillman Despite missing a majority of the season due to injury, Tillman is still considered to be an intriguing prospect. In his breakout 2021 campaign, he totaled 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns as the team's first option. Now that he's healthy, DraftCountdown.com predicts he will be picked by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round with the 54th selection.

MARCH 5