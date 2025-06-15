Tennessee baseball lands elite defensive catcher with impressive bat

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This is the first position player to commit to Tennessee out of the transfer portal this cycle.

The Vols landed the commitment of Bowling Green standout Garrett Wright , according to a report from VolQuest.

Tennessee baseball has added a catcher out of the transfer portal.

Wright is coming off a dominant sophomore year. With the Falcons, he hit .406 while reaching base at a .513 clip.

He mashed eight home runs in 54 appearances and starts. He also broke the program single-season doubles record with 20. This helped to land him as a First-Team All-MAC member.

With a positive bat, Wright parlays it with elite defense. He was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year a year ago.

As a freshman, Wright hit at a .380 average with a .503 on-base percentage. In 40 appearances and 38 starts, he hit six home runs.

This placed him as a First-Team All-MAC member, on the Perfect Game Freshman All-America Second-Team and the MAC Freshman of the Year. He made the All-MAC Defensive Team in both of his seasons, as well.

This is now the fifth addition through the portal for Tennessee in this cycle. He joins a quartet of right-handed pitchers. Bo Rhudy of Kennesaw State, Mason Estrada of MIT, Clay Edmondson of UNC Asheville and Brady Frederick of ETSU have all committed to the program.

The Vols also own juco commitments from right-handed hurler Matt Barr from Niagra and utility player Tyler Myatt from Walters State.