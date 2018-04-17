CHARLOTTE — It’s no secret that Tennessee covets cornerbacks as a priority for its 2019 class, as Jeremy Pruitt hopes to retool a secondary short of depth and playmaking defensive backs.

Rocky Mount (N.C.) corner Shyheim Battle was among the standouts at Nike Opening Regional on Sunday and is one of Tennessee’s top targets at the position. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound corner is long (77-inch arms) and physical, with offers from Clemson, Ohio State, NC State, Duke and others.

The Vols extended a scholarship to Battle back in late February and the 3-star corner will finally get his chance to see Tennessee during a multi-day visit this week.

“I’ve been talking to coach (Brian) Niedermeyer, coach (Terry) Fair, coach (Montario) Hardesty and coach (Jeremy) Pruitt for a while now,” Battle said.

“I’ve started to build that relationship and want to see where it goes next week. I want to go up early and make a practice too, see how that goes, catch the spring game, get the view of the campus.”

This spring, Battle has visited Virginia, UNC, NC State and Clemson, among others. While the Wolfpack and Tigers are considered Battle’s current leaders, the Vols hope to join the fray after this weekend.