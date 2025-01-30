Bracketology: Where ESPN has Vols, Lady Vols in March Madness projections

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks to guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the game against the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

SEC play is well underway with both Tennessee men's and women's basketball showing strengths in big wings and weaknesses in narrow losses. As a result, the Vols and Lady Vols' future March Madness seedings are becoming clearer. Here is where ESPN projects both teams as of Tuesday morning. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed (West)

Joe Lunardi has the Vols as a 2-seed. While this projection came out before Tennessee dropped its match to Kentucky at home, he did tweet on Thursday afternoon his updated top seeds. This included the Vols holding on as a 2-seed and No. 7 overall seed while still being slotted in the West Region. Tennessee is slotted to play 15-seed Bryant in the opening round. If the Vols were to win that game, they'd play the winner between 7-seed Maryland and 10-seed San Diego State. The opening two matches would be played in Cleveland. If Tennessee can make a run for a third-straight Sweet 16, the Vols would likely meet either 3-seed Kentucky for at least the third time this season or have a rematch with 6-seed Louisville who Tennessee beat on the road in out-of-conference play. Other top seeds in the region on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed Iowa State, 4-seed Oregon and 5-seed Arizona. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in the West Region are played in San Francisco. The SEC leads the country in bids with 13 of the conference's 16 schools expected to go dancing. As the No. 7 overall seed, Tennessee is the behind just No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Alabama and No. 5 Florida.

Lady Vols: 6-seed (Region 2 Birmingham)