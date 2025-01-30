Bracketology: Where ESPN has Vols, Lady Vols in March Madness projections

SEC play is well underway with both Tennessee men's and women's basketball showing strengths in big wings and weaknesses in narrow losses.
As a result, the Vols and Lady Vols' future March Madness seedings are becoming clearer.
Here is where ESPN projects both teams as of Tuesday morning.
Vols: 2-seed (West)
Joe Lunardi has the Vols as a 2-seed. While this projection came out before Tennessee dropped its match to Kentucky at home, he did tweet on Thursday afternoon his updated top seeds. This included the Vols holding on as a 2-seed and No. 7 overall seed while still being slotted in the West Region.
Tennessee is slotted to play 15-seed Bryant in the opening round. If the Vols were to win that game, they'd play the winner between 7-seed Maryland and 10-seed San Diego State. The opening two matches would be played in Cleveland.
If Tennessee can make a run for a third-straight Sweet 16, the Vols would likely meet either 3-seed Kentucky for at least the third time this season or have a rematch with 6-seed Louisville who Tennessee beat on the road in out-of-conference play.
Other top seeds in the region on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed Iowa State, 4-seed Oregon and 5-seed Arizona. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in the West Region are played in San Francisco.
The SEC leads the country in bids with 13 of the conference's 16 schools expected to go dancing. As the No. 7 overall seed, Tennessee is the behind just No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Alabama and No. 5 Florida.
Lady Vols: 6-seed (Region 2 Birmingham)
After a stretch of narrow defeats to top teams in the country, the Lady Vols remain on the verge of hosting the first two rounds as a top-four seed and top-16 overall team.
Charlie Creme said this about Tennessee coming in as a 6-seed in their most recent bracketology.
"Tennessee again fell victim to a bracket procedure that required the Lady Vols to fall to a No. 6 seed, but at No. 19 overall they are still knocking on the door for a spot in the top 16 and the right to host early-round games," Creme wrote. "... That brings us back to Tennessee, which remains in the hunt despite losing five of its past seven games -- all to top-15 teams and by an average of three points. The Lady Vols eventually will need to beat a quality opponent. With five more Quad 1 games in the regular season, the opportunity is still there."
The Lady Vols are currently projected to face off with 11-seed Columbia in the first round. The winner gets the winner between 3-seed Ohio State and 14-seed Montana State. The opening pair of games would both be played in Columbus, Ohio on the Buckeyes' home court.
If Tennessee could escape for a Sweet 16 appearance, the likely opponents would be either 2-seed TCU or 7-seed Michigan. Other top teams on the path to a Final Four are 1-seed South Carolina, 4-seed NC State and 5-seed Michigan State.
The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games would be played in Birmingham, Alabama.
The SEC is projected to get 10 of its 16 teams in the field. This is the second-most in the country behind just the Big Ten's 13.
