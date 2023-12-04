Tennessee's bowl opponent is set. The Vols will face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024, in Orlando. Here is what to expect from Tennessee's upcoming Big Ten foe on the football field. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Offense

Of the 133 FBS teams in the country, Iowa ranks dead last in yards gained per game. The Hawkeyes average just 240.2 yards earned per match. This comes through 117.1 rushing yards and 123.1 passing yards per outing. Iowa elects to run the ball 56.2% of the time — the 30th most in FBS football. On third downs, Iowa converts 30.7% of the time. Its fourth down conversion rate rises to 50%. The Hawkeyes' red zone scoring percentage is 82.4%. Iowa's quarterback for the Big Ten title game was Deacon Hill. He has completed just 49.4% of passes this season while throwing for five touchdowns and six interceptions. He has been sacked 20 times. Leading the rush attack is Leshon Williams. He has reached 804 yards on the ground this year but has only scored one touchdown. Kaleb Johnson has punched it in three times on rushes. The top pass catcher has been tight end Erick All. He sits at 299 yards and has scored three touchdowns. However, he suffered an injury in October that holds him out for the remainder of the season. The most productive receiver is Nico Ragaini who has totaled 252 yards but no scores.

Defense

Despite the abysmal offense, Iowa has won 10 games. This is because of an impressive defensive unit that ranks as one of the best in the country. In terms of yards given up per match, the Hawkeyes surrendered the fifth-lowest mark in the nation at 274.2. When looking at points allowed, it moves to the fourth-best at just 13.2. The 101.9 rushing yards allowed per game is 12th best in the country. The 172.2 passing yards is eighth best. On third downs, Iowa allows conversions on just 31.7% of the attempts. However, teams have had more success on fourth downs converting 54.6% of the time. In the red zone, teams only leave with points on 75% of the trips. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel, Kirk Ferentz preview Tennessee-Iowa Citrus Bowl clash The leader in tackles for the Hawkeyes is line backer Jay Higgins. He has totaled 155 with one being a sack. He also has come up with an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Coming in with a team-high 5.5 sacks is defensive end Joe Evans. He also has 42 tackles. In the secondary, Sebastain Castro has three interceptions and eight passes defended. One of these picks was returned for a touchdown. He's also forced a fumble. Jermari Harris has defended eight passes, as well, and came up with an interception.

Special Teams