AURORA, IL. –Confident, tough and full of energy,Jalen Cone is not one to back down from competition. A 5-foot-9 guard and one of the best along the East Coast, Cone discussed his killer instincts, the programs involved and the chance of reclassifying into the 2019 class later this summer.





“I think there isn’t one person in this world that can guard me one-on-one. Teams have to play help defense and I can get guards open shots,” said Cone, who is 5-foot-9 but makes up his height with the confidence that he exudes. “Whoever just tries to say my size with me being not big enough or tall enough, I just look at them like they’re crazy. I feel like I have proven that size is not a factor and there have been guys ahead of me that are already in the pros and in college basketball that have proved that size is not a factor at all.”

Cone broke the news with Rivals.com that he could reclassify into the 2019 class this summer. Ole Miss, Providence, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are the schools that have offered for Cone to enroll in either year, though Baylor, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Texas A&M and Yale have also kept in touch.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Tennessee: “I love Tennessee. They have a great atmosphere. Their program is just rising right now and it is one of the best programs in college basketball. Their fan base is just crazy. I love what Rick Barnes is doing and I know from watching them, he lets his guards play. He has three or four guards on the court at all times and he is letting them play so I really love Tennessee. I know that they are having some coaching changes right now with the assistants and I know that Rick Barnes was looking at UCLA but decided to stay so I really love what they are about.

Jordan Bonejust entered the draft and have him going late first round, maybe, but they said he will likely go so they need one of those point guard positions to fill and need someone to come in and take up those minutes.”





Texas A&M: “I love coach Buzz (Williams).Everything about Coach Buzz, not even on the court but also off of it, every time me and him get to chop it up, it is just always great. We talk about life and everything, from where we grew up, to where we want to live and favorite things to do. I believe that if he stopped coaching college basketball right now, he should just become a motivational speaker because he is steady and gives great motivation; he gives great advice for on and off of the court to his players. I just love coach Buzz and his style of play with his guards; it just fits me.”

Virginia Tech: “I still love Virginia Tech even though coach Buzz (Williams) isn’t there, I have to get onto campus and meet the new head coach. I love (Christian) Webster. He recruited me whenever Buzz was there with him and I feel like it was a smart move for Virginia Tech to keep him there because he is a phenomenal coach and he definitely vibes with the players. I feel like them keeping him, it keeps VTech close to the top of my list so I definitely want to get onto campus and meet the new coach.”

Wake Forest: “I love the situation that I would have at Wake Forest. Danny Manning, that would be someone that I would love to be coached by. He played in college basketball at Kansas and had a phenomenal high school career and played in the NBA, too. He has been everywhere I want to get to so learning from him would be good. They are in the ACC which is one of the best, if not the best, conferences in college basketball. I would be able to be close to home to family and playing on the biggest stage.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Things are starting to pick up a little bit more but with the news that some colleges are offering me to come early because of some guys entering the draft and others not coming back.

“It will be all about what is best for me and figuring out if I need another year of high school to mature my game more but if it is good for me to go to college and play now or even redshirt, then that would be the option I would choose.”

A decision to make such a move would be made in the coming weeks.

“If I do it, I would have to decide very soon so I would have to look at what the best fit is for me and to see how long the coaches are going to be there,” he said. “I don’t want to go early to college and then they leave after I am there for just one year.”

In the meantime, a handful of visits could soon be taken.

“I am planning to take official visits to Baylor, Tennessee, Stanford and Yale.”

Running on the Under Armour circuit this spring with the Team Felton program, Cone is never short in the energy department, nor does he struggle to score. An explosive guard that is developing into a well-rounded playmaker, look for Cone to dive into his recruitment in the coming weeks and also decide whether making the move into the 2019 class is appropriate. Either way, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are likely the four to beat with more to jump into the picture as the lone April live evaluation period is just a week away.