Southern Miss entered the sixth inning with momentum. Kavares Tears snatched it back with one swing.

Trailing for the first time after an error-filled fifth, Dylan Dreiling led off the frame with a walk. It was followed by a double from Hunter Ensley. Then Tears' drilled his first hit of the night to deep right-center. Even Golden Eagles' outfielders knew trying to run it down was a futile gesture.

The three-run shot put the No. 1 Tennessee back in front and paved the way for a 12-3 Knoxville Regional final victory that sent the Vols to a Super Regional on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols' (53-11) faced little drama in their path to the regional finale before Southern Miss (43-20) overcame an early deficit to take its first lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Tennessee responded with four runs in the sixth to reclaim a lead it never relinquished again, breaking the program single-season home run record in the process on Cal Stark's second homer in the ninth. It was the Vols' fifth of the game and 159th of the season.

Dylan Dreiling paced the Vols at the plate, going 3-of-4 with a home run in the seventh while Dean Curley also homered in the seventh.

Left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist gave the Vols a quality start, allowing four hits and striking out three before running into trouble in the fifth. Nate Snead put up 4.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in a winning relief effort.