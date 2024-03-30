After a dissapointing opening to the series, Tennessee baseball fired back with a strong win over Georgia on Saturday.

The Vols' bats powered them to a 16-11win to even the series.

27 runs were scored in the game, but Tennessee (23-5, 4-4 SEC) produced 16 to claim the win.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Getting the start for Tennessee was the typically dependable Drew Beam. He started strong through two innings but fell apart in the third. His final line sat at 2.2 innings pitched while allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits, two walks and a strikeout.

Out of the bullpen, Kirby Connell ate innings to save the bullpen. He ultimately went five full innings while holding the Bulldogs (22-5, 4-4) to three runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Nate Snead cleaned things up on the mound replacing Connell.

At the plate, home runs off the bats of Dylan Dreiling (twice), Blake Burke and Dalton Bargo were crucial in producing runs. Dreiling finished with seven RBI on a pair of bombs while Burke recorded two RBI on three hits.

For Burke, that is the 40th of his career. This ties Luc Lipcius' career mark for most in program history.

For Georgia, it was Charlie Condon who caused issues. He finished 5-for-6 with two home runs and a double as he continues his case for the Golden Spikes award.