Tennessee baseball got off to a rocky start in the series opener with Georgia.

The Vols struggled on the mound and at the plate while losing 16-2 on Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (22-4, 4-3 SEC) now have a 1-0 series lead on Tennessee (22-5, 3-4) after the opening win.

Georgia came into the game as the nation's leader in home runs and used the long ball to create separation. The Vols allowed four blasts which accounted for nine of the Bulldogs' runs.

AJ Causey got the ball to start the game for Tennessee but had his worst outing in his Vols' career. He went 2.2 innings while allowing seven hits, eight runs (seven earned), two walks and striking out three.

Chris Stamos, Derek Schaefer and Matthew Dallas also pitched and combined to give up the other eight runs in 4.1 innings of work for Tennessee.

At the plate, the Vols only recorded ten hits that pushed across two runs. Dean Curley and Reese Chapman were the only ones to have two-hit games.

This is believed to be the first time Tennessee has been on the wrong end of a run-rule.