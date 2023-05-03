Three weeks ago, Tennessee baseball's NCAA Tournament prospects were in limbo. Now the Vols are firmly back in the postseason picture.

Following a four-game losing streak that included losses to Arkansas and Tennessee Tech, Tennessee (31-14, 11-10 SEC) responded with eight-straight wins–two series sweeps of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State and a pair of midweek romps of Bellarmine and Wofford.

According to D1Baseball's latest Field of 64 projections, Tennessee stands as the No. 2 seed in the Terre Haute regional along with host and No. 16 national seed Indiana State, Central Michigan and Iowa.

Tennessee's latest push has moved it up to No. 16 in the RPI and put the Vols in position to possibly work themselves into hosting a regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the third-straight season.

The opportunity to boost its resume presents itself for Tennessee with series against Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina as well as midweek contests versus Austin Peay and Belmont remaining on its schedule.

South Carolina is ranked in the top five of most national polls and No. 2 in RPI while Kentucky ranked fourth in RPI. Georgia sits at No. 24.

Tennessee begins a three-game series at Georgia (25-20, 8-13) on Friday at Foley Field in Athens. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.