Tennessee baseball fends off pesty Samford, nabs series sweep by run-rule

Tennessee baseball got its toughest test yet this weekend.

After reasonably narrow games won by the Vols on Friday and Saturday, Tennessee finally broke through for a run-rule, 11-1, win over Samford on Sunday.

The Vols (7-0) used the longball to power past the Bulldogs (3-4) this time. Tennessee left the park four times in the game with a pair of back-to-back home runs.

Going the distance were Gavin Kilen, Hunter Ensley, Levi Clark and Stone Lawless.

The second back-to-back between Clark and Lawless was enough to put the run-rule into play. It was the second-straight game that Clark had pinch-hit for a bomb. It was Lawless' first home run of his young career.

On the mound, Brandon Arvidson got the ball to start. After also starting on Tuesday, the lefty went two innings while allowing two hits and a run. The lone score of the game for Samford came on a lead-off home run off Arvidson.

He was replaced by Austin Hunley. He went two innings himself while allowing two hits but no runs. That made way for Austin Breedlove who tossed an inning while allowing one hit and no runs.

Brayden Sharp was the most impressive pitcher of the day. He started his outing by striking out the side in the sixth. He handed the ball to Ryan Combs, the younger brother of Aaron Combs, to round out the game.

Like his older brother, Ryan Combs shut things down as the closer to secure the 10-run win. He struck out two in his inning of work.