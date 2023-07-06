Just hours after Clemson transfer Billy Amick announced his decision to join Tennessee, the Vols have landed another player out of the portal.

This time, it was Dalton Bargo out of Missouri announcing his intentions of joining the program.

He is the sixth transfer to announce they will join Tennessee following Amick, Ryan Galanie, Nate Snead, Cannon Peebles and AJ Causey.

Last season, Bargo spent the majority of his time as a designated hitter. However, he also possesses the ability to play catcher, the corner infield positions and the outfield.

As a freshman, Bargo spent one season with the Tigers. In the campaign, he appeared in 50 games while starting 45. During this time, he hit for a .279 average while mashing five home runs and 23 RBI.

The left-handed batter started in all three matches vs. the Vols this season. He finished 4-for-10 at the plate as the team's designated hitter including a home run, double, four RBI and three runs scored.

The rising sophomore is from Omaha, Nebraska — the site of the Men's College World Series. This played a factor in his recruitment as he wanted to join a program who could bring him home for the event.

Bargo now has three years of eligibility remaining and two before becoming draft eligible. He will join a loaded group of players who have the ability to catch and play the corner infield and outfield, but his talent should push him to a solid amount of playtime in the upcoming season.