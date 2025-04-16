Tennessee basketball signs guard Troy Henderson, Rick Barnes gives thoughts

"Our staff is excited for Troy and his family to join the Tennessee basketball program," Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes said. "He is a pass-first point guard with a great deal of toughness, both physically and mentally. Troy can really facilitate and is a three-level scorer with range on his jumper. He possesses a lot of the leadership qualities we look for in a point guard, which will help him at this level. Troy comes from a winning tradition in both high school and AAU ball, and has received excellent coaching throughout his life."

Troy Henderson , a guard out of Richmond, Virginia, has signed with the Vols.

Henderson stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and plays point guard for John Marshall. He has already earned two Virginia Class 1 Player of the Year awards heading into his senior year. He transferred from Lancaster to his new school for his final year.

Henderson leads the team in assists with six per game. John Marshall finished 25-2 according to MaxPreps. He is averaging 13.7 points, six assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing with the team.

He took a visit to see the Vols after the Round of 32 win over UCLA and before Tennessee hit the road to play in the Sweet 16 against Kentucky.

Henderson joins a pair of other Tennessee commits in the 2025 cycle. Big man DeWayne Brown II was the first to commit out of Hoover, Alabama. He is a three-star prospect standing at 6-foot-9.

Then, defensive wing Amari Evans picked the Vols. He was a Defensive Player of the Year in the Overtime Elite league and is a four-star and No. 80 player in the class of 2025.

Tennessee will lose guards Zakai Zeigler, Jordan Gainey and Chaz Lanier due to lack of eligibility following this season and will need to rebuild its room of guards. So far, the Vols have brought in Maryland transfer point guard Rodney Rice at the position. It also returns rising sophomore Bishop Boswell.

Jaylen Carey is also a newcomer, playing forward out of Vanderbilt.