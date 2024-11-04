Tennessee basketball without freshman guard, transfer forward in opener

As Tennessee basketball opens its season against Gardner-Webb on Monday, it will be without two players.
Freshman guard Bishop Boswell and Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar both are not dressed out or warming up ahead of the contest after Tennessee announced that Boswell was going through concussion protocol and Dubar is out due to "a personal matter."
Both players, who a UT spokesperson said were "day-to-day," played in the exhibition against Indiana with a combined nine minutes and no points scored.
Boswell is the lone scholarship freshman in the class. He was ranked four stars on Rivals and was considered the No. 70 player in the class. He is the No. 12 point guard, as well.
He comes from Charlotte, North Carolina where he played his prep ball at Myers Park.
Dubar is coming off a career year at Hofstra where he produced 17.8 points per game. He also added 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.
This came on 53.9% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting on 3-pointers.
This is Dubar's final year of eligibility with four years already under his belt. He began his career at Iowa State before playing three years at Hofstra.
Dubar is one of four transfers the Vols brought in this off-season. He joins Chaz Lanier, Igor Milicic Jr. and Felix Okpara as incoming transfers to replace the outgoing Jonas Aidoo, Tobe Awaka, Freddie Dilione V and DJ Jefferson. Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Dalton Knecht also left due to elibitility.
All other players for Tennessee are warming up ahead of the season opener against Gardner-Webb. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on SECN+.
