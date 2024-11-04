Tennessee basketball without freshman guard, transfer forward in opener

Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) during a UT preseason basketball practice at Pratt Pavilion on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As Tennessee basketball opens its season against Gardner-Webb on Monday, it will be without two players. Freshman guard Bishop Boswell and Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar both are not dressed out or warming up ahead of the contest after Tennessee announced that Boswell was going through concussion protocol and Dubar is out due to "a personal matter." Both players, who a UT spokesperson said were "day-to-day," played in the exhibition against Indiana with a combined nine minutes and no points scored.