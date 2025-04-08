Where Tennessee basketball finished in final AP Top 25

The grand finale of the 2025-26 college basketball season ended with Florida defeating Houston in the national championship game in San Antonio late Monday night.

With that conclusion, the final Associated Press Top 25 was released Tuesday and Tennessee finished No. 5 after reaching the Elite Eight for the second-straight season.

The Vols were 30-8 overall, beating Wofford, UCLA and Kentucky in the Sweet 16 during its NCAA Tournament run before ending their season in loss to Houston in the Elite Eight in Indianapolis.

Tennessee opened the season at No. 12 in the poll and ascended as high as No. 1 for four five week between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6. After entering the top 10 on Nov. 25, the Vols were never ranked lower than eighth.

Tennessee was the third highest ranked team from the SEC following an historically dominant season by the league. After the conference sent 14 of its 16 teams to the tournament, it had seven teams finish in the poll.

The Gators were tabbed No. 1, followed by No. 4 Auburn. Alabama was one spot behind the Vols at No. 6.

Kentucky (12), Ole Miss (18) and Texas A&M (19) were also ranked.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, who is heading into his 11th season leading the program, has already turned his attention to 2025-26.

The Vols have to replace a plethora of key contributors, including starting point guard Zakai Zeigler and guard Jahmai Mashack--two of the four finalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Leading scorer Chaz Lanier, who set a number of shooting and scoring records in his lone season with the Vols is also gone, as is starting forward Igor Milicic Jr. and sixth-man guard Jordan Gainey.

Tennessee returns one starter in forward Felix Okpara, but returns forward Cade Phillips, who contributed off of the bench as a sophomore. Forward J.P. Estrella is set to return after missing his sophomore season with an injury, and guard Bishop Boswell is expected to play a bigger role after playing limited minutes as a freshman this past season.

Barnes continues to work in the transfer portal and has already pulled former Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and ex-Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey, both of which signed with the Vols this week.

Proven shooting guards are likely next on the list and Barnes has plenty to sell there given the success of Dalton Knecht and, most recently, Lanier after starting their careers at mid-majors.

Four-star signee and small forward Amari Evans, who is rated at the 80th overall player and 24th at his position by Rivals, could make an immediate impact given the projected roster makeup.