Tennessee bounces back with 11-1 midweek triumph of Lipscomb

First baseman Damion Kenealy Jr. scored the Bison's (18-21) lone run with a solo home run in the sixth.

Starting pitcher Austin Breedlove allowed just two hits and struck out four in 2.0 scoreless innings of work, while reliever Michael Sharman gave up another two hits and tossed two strikeouts in a career-high 3.0 innings.

Both center fielder Hunter Ensley and catcher Cannon Peebles homered in that inning, before Levi Clark ended the game on a two-run shot.

First baseman Andrew Fischer was the headliner for Tennessee (34-7) at the plate, going X-of-X and setting an early tone with a two-run home run in the first inning, an RBI single in the third and double in the seventh that opened the way for a six-run frame that put the Bison away via run rule.

The result was a 11-1 bounce-back win for the No. 6 Vols in seven innings, days after their bats went cold in a series loss to Kentucky .

Tennessee started with some early fireworks, leaned on its pitching for the next five innings, then closed out its midweek tilt with Lipscomb with an explosive seventh inning at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

If Tennessee's lineup wanted to make a statement after last weekend, it did early.

Gavin Kilen singled up the middle and Andrew Fischer paid him off with a two-run shot into the Vols' bullpen in right field for a 2-0 lead.

Hunter Ensley followed it up with a double to left, then Dalton Bargo drove him in on an RBI single to center to go up 3-0 with one out.

Bargo was caught stealing at second and a ground out ended the inning, but Austin Breedlove set Lipscomb down in order in the second.

Breedlove allowed his second hit in the third, but stranded the runner to send Tennessee back to the plate in the bottom half.

Dean Curley led off with a single and Kilen drew a walk to put two on with no outs. Fischer took advantage with an RBI single to center that scored Curley and stretched the Vols' lead to 4-0.

Tennessee was unable to add more after a ground out left a pair of base runners and Michael Sharman came out of the bullpen to pitch the fourth for the Vols.

Sharman ran into trouble when Parks Bouk laid down a bunt down the first base line and reached. Kai Holm singled to center to post runners on the corners for the Bison, but a ground out to Curley at third left them empty-handed.

Cannon Peebles knocked a lead off singe to center to begin the bottom fourth and Curley worked a two-out walk to put two on.

Kilen's single to right scored Peebles and gave Tennessee a 5-0 advantage that was nearly swelled when Fischer sent a pitch to the wall in right-center, but Collin Goda robbed him to end the fourth.

The Vols' lineup had cooled off after its fast start, combining for just one hit in the fifth and sixth. Sharman, and then Andrew Behnke weren't allowing Lipscomb to find any momentum, until Damion Kenealy Jr. put the Bison on the board with a solo home run int the seventh.

A throwing error from Curley at third put another runner with two outs in the next at-bat, but a 4-6-3 double play limited the damage to just the one run and Tennessee went into the bottom seventh leading 5-1.

Fischer provided the offense with a jolt in the seventh, doubling to the corner in left and reaching third on a wild pitch. Ensley homered to left-center for two more runs and a 7-1 lead with no outs.

Bargo walked and Chris Newstrom pinch ran for him, reaching second on a wild pitch. Peebles mashed a two-run shot to right for two runs, upping the Vols' lead to 9-1.

Jay Abernathy single through the left side to put Clark, the winning run at the plate. Clark sent a 3-1 pitch to the porches in left to put the finishing touches on an 11-1 victory.