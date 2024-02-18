Right fielder Enzo Apodaca paced a Bears lineup that accounted for eight hits, going 2-for-4 while Ty Johnson was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Baylor (0-3) went through eight arms over nine innings with Kobe Andrade (0-1) taking the loss after giving up three hits and five runs in 1.2 innings.

The Vols (2-1) struggled on the mound early but Wichita State transfer Nate Snead (1-0), in relief of starter Zander Sechrist , closed out strong in his Tennessee debut, striking out four while allowing four hits and two runs in 85 pitches and 5.0 innings to earn the win.

Third baseman Billy Amick and right fielder Kavares Tears each mashed home runs and both finished 2-for-4 at the plate while Amick notched a two-RBI triple. Shortstop Christian Moore continued a productive weekend with two hits and a two-RBI double.

Tennessee was named Shriners Children's College Showdown champions by way of run differential over three games.

The No. 9 Vols recorded 12 hits and homered twice, erasing an early deficit to take the lead for good in the third inning to down Baylor , 11-5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Less than 24 hours after posting one run in a loss to Oklahoma , Tennessee put together a powerful offensive display in its final game of the Shriners Children's College Showdown late Sunday.

Moore drew a two-out walk and reached second with a stolen base in the top of the first but a Matheson struck out Dalton Bargo to end the frame.

Apodace got to Sechrist early, singling up the middle on just his fourth pitch to get a runner on for Baylor in the bottom half of the inning. Hunter Simmons paid it off on the following at-bat, doubling to left-center field and scoring Apodaca to give the Bears a 1-0 lead with no outs.

After Sechrist gave up a walk to get two runners on, Wesley Jordan hit a ball deep to the gap in left-center, but Hunter Ensley made a diving grab that kept runs off the board and gave Tennessee a much-needed out.

Baylor managed to added another run, though as Mason Greer reached on a fielder's choice that allowed Simmons to score from third to go up 2-0. The Vols got out of the inning without further damage because of a runner's interference call.

Johnson returned the favor to Tennessee in center field, robbing Amick of at least a double with an over the shoulder snag to lead off the second.

Cannon Peebles and Bradke Lohry drew walks, setting up Tears to flip the momentum with one swing after he homered over the wall in left-center to put Tennessee on top, 3-2.

Sechrist appeared to settle in to start the bottom second with his first strikeout and even after giving up a single, he had a hand in helping Blake Burke and Moore pick off the runner at second for the second out.

But Harrison Caley mashed a solo shot to even the score at 3-3, though Apodaca flew out to left to hold it there.

Tennessee got to work in the third, starting a one-walk from Moore that was followed by a Bargo single through the right side. A throwing error advanced both runners into scoring position.

After having a potential hit snagged out of the air in the previous inning, Amick left little doubt in his next at-bat with a double off the wall in left field that scored both Moore and Peebles.

Amick reached third, which allowed him to score on Peebles fly out to center to stretch the Vols' lead to 6-3.

Snead took over for Sechrist to start the bottom third and struck out the first batter he faced for a quick out. Snead then walked the next two batters to a pair on for Baylor with one out.

The Bears cut Tennessee's lead down to 6-5 after Johnson tripled to left to score Jordan and Hunter Teplanszky.

Tears singled and Ensley reached on fielding error with one down in the fourth. Dreiling's sac-fly allowed up Tears to move over to third and provided the Vols with runners on the corners, leading to a pitching change for Baylor.

Right-hander Will Glatch inherited a situation that only got worse when Moore stepped up to the plate. He doubled to left and scored Tears and Enlsey to again create some separation, extending Tennessee's lead to 8-5.

Snead worked a quick 1-2-3 inning in the bottom fourth, holding Baylor scoreless for the first time. Amick followed it up with a solo homer to left to lead off the fifth that upped the Vols' lead to 9-5.

Following Amick's homer, Tennessee looked poised to blow the game wide open after it loaded the bases with no outs but reliever Mason Green somehow worked his way out of it after coming out of the bullpen.

Amick plated another run with an RBI ground out that resulted in a double play but gave Moore time to score from third as the Vols took a 10-5 lead in the sixth.

Tennessee tacked on another run in the seventh on a Dreiling RBI single up the middle to plate Robin Villeneuve.

Baylor threatened in the seventh, getting runners on the corners but Snead didn't slow down, tossing 85th pitch of the night 94 MPH for a strikeout to get out of the frame unscathed and secure a fourth-straight scoreless inning.