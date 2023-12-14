TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Omari Thomas announced Thursday that he was returning to the Vols for the 2024 season, taking advantage of his COVID season.

Tennessee 's defensive line will have one of its key pieces back next season.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Thomas signed with Tennessee as a four-star prospect out of Briarcrest Christian in Memphis as part of the Vols' 2020 recruiting class.

He has appeared in 47 games with 29 starts over the last four seasons. Thomas played in 10 games in a reserve role as a freshman before taking on an even bigger role as a sophomore, appearing in 13 games and starting in six in 2021.

Thomas has started every game in each of the last two seasons at defensive tackle. He recorded a career-high 31 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during the Vols' 2023 regular season.

Having Thomas back immediately bolsters Tennessee's defensive front for next season that finished first in the SEC in sacks and second in run defense.

The group will return talented EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. and is still awaiting the decision of tackle Omarr Norman-Lott who has another season of eligibility available. Defensive end Tyler Baron entered the transfer portal last week.

Thomas will be available for Tennessee's Citrus Bowl clash with No. 17 Iowa at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 1, 2024.