Tennessee gave up a two-score halftime lead at Alabama on Saturday, resulting in a 34-20 loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The defeat knocked the Vols (5-2, 2-2 SEC) down four spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press on Sunday.

Tennessee dropped to five spots to No. 20 in the USA TODAT Coaches Poll.

Coming off of a bye week, Georgia held firm at No. 1 while Alabama jumped back into the top 10 at No. 9.

Also seeing upward movement in the AP poll was Ole Miss at No. 12, LSU at No. 15 and Missouri at No. 16 after wins on Saturday.

Tennessee plays at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) next Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Vols beat the Wildcats, 44-6 in Knoxville last season and won their last meeting in Lexington in a 45-42 shootout two years ago.

Kentucky will be coming off of a bye week.