Tennessee football bringing back the smokey grey uniforms in '22 and beyond

Tennessee and Nike are bringing back their original alternative football uniform in the smokey grey’s.

And the smokey grey uniform concept is here to stay according to a release from the athletic department.

Tennessee Athletics in partnership with Nike will unveil a new Smokey Grey uniform design each season beginning in 2023 and continuing through at least 2025. The concepts will honor the past, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Tennessee football.

According to the release from the athletic department the uniform will be worn at least once this year for a game yet to be determined.

Tennessee is 3-1 in the uniform most notably beating Georgia in 2015 and a Florida in 2016 both in comeback wins.

A season ago, Tennessee and Nike introduced the dark mode black uniform. A uniform that was created and wanted by then head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The black uniform still exist and is available but for the 2022 season. It’s unknown at this time if the Vols will wear that uniform along with the grey’s and the tradition orange and white.

Last week, the athletic department unveiled the Summit series uniforms for the women’s programs this fall where all teams will have columbia blue as a part of their orange and white uniforms which were a mainstay in Pat Summit’s uniforms during her hall of fame career at Tennessee.

Josh Heupel’s team is continuing fall camp with practice resuming on Friday before shifting into a game week mode next week as they prepare for the season opener against Ball State.

The opener is on Thursday night Sept. 1 at 7pm, where the much anticipated high octane offense under the direction of Hendon Hooker will take the field in a renovated Neyland Stadium which will have the new party deck and jumbotron in the north end zone as well as a new club level section in the west end zone. Both projects are nearing completion for kickoff.