Tennessee LHP Liam Doyle named Knoxville Regional Most Outstanding Player

Other Vols to make the list were first baseman Andrew Fischer , second baseman Dean Curley and third baseman Manny Marin . Marin tied with Cincinnati's Kerrington Cross for his position.

Taking home the most outstanding player award was Tennessee baseball pitcher Liam Doyle . The junior lefty was also named to the All-Tournament team in one of two pitcher spots.

The full 2025 Knoxville Regional Team and Most Outstanding Player has been revealed.

Doyle made two appearances and one start in the regional. As a starter vs. Miami (OH), Doyle threw 6.2 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits. He struck out 11.

He came on in relief in the finals against Wake Forest. He added 2.1 innings of work with five strikeouts. No runners reached with him on the mound as he earned the save.

This was good for a total of 9.0 innings pitched, one earned run, four hits and 16 strikeouts throughout the regional for Doyle.

He was also named SEC Pitcher of the Year for his productive season.

Doyle, who began his career at Coastal Carolina and then Ole Miss before transferring to Tennessee last offseason and earning the job as its Friday starter, ranked second in the SEC with a 2.72 ERA during the regular season. He tied for the most regular season wins among league pitchers with nine.

Throughout the regular season, opponents hit just .171 off of Doyle, the second-lowest average in the SEC.

Doyle was just the third Tennessee pitcher to win Pitcher of the Year and the second under Tony Vitello, joining former pitcher Chase Dollander in 2022. Luke Hochevar won the award in 2005.