The NCAA Transfer Portal has changed college athletics in a significant way since it became the go-to tool for student-athletes looking to switch schools. Truthfully, it's a resemblance of free agency in the NFL or NBA – just a different setup and method. While many people – from coaches to fans – aren't thrilled with how much the Transfer Portal is being utilized in today's college athletics landscape, others are. When it comes to the programs and coaches that truly utilize the NCAA's compliance tool, they're taking full advantage of it to fill voids on their teams' rosters.

That's exactly what Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football program have done this offseason. Fresh off a spectacular season in 2022, which included 11 wins and an Orange Bowl title, the Vols lost a number of standout players to both the NFL Draft and Transfer Portal. With that said, Heupel and his staff went to the portal themselves and were able to land some new talent.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: Two seasons – 2022 SEASON STATS: 17 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown – IMPACT FACTOR: Dont'e Thornton is a versatile wide receiver who clearly flashed his potential in two seasons at Oregon – totaling 26 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns during his time with the Ducks. As a sophomore in 2022, his 21.5 yards per catch led the team – and now he brings that explosiveness to Tennessee. With Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman both gone to the NFL, expect Thornton to play a significant role for the Vols' offense in 2023.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: One season – 2022 SEASON STATS: 30 receptions for 347 yards and two touchdowns – IMPACT FACTOR: McCallan Castles is a strong tight end who transferred to Tennessee after spending time at both Cal and FCS program UC Davis. During two seasons at UC Davis, Castles tallied 57 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns and can now help the Vols fill the void left by Princeton Fant. Not only can Castles make big-time pass-catching plays, but he can also block at a high level.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: Two seasons – 2022 SEASON STATS: 46 tackles (31 solo), seven pass breakups – IMPACT FACTOR: After playing at Vanderbilt from 2019-21, Gabe Jeudy-Lally is back in the SEC to suit up in the Orange and White for Tennessee. A playmaking cornerback, Jeudy-Lally played a big role for BYU in 2022 – making 46 total tackles, with 31 of them being solo. While the Vols' secondary struggled at times over the course of last season, Jeudy-Lally can step up and help improve the unit in 2023.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: Two seasons – 2022 SEASON STATS: 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks – IMPACT FACTOR: After spending time at Arizona State, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott made the decisions enter the Transfer Portal and ultimately chose Knoxville as his next home. Playing in nine games with the Sun Devils in 2022, Norman-Lott made 14 tackles to go along with three tackles for loss and two sacks after making 30 tackles in 2021. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Norman-Lott has what it takes to be a playmaker for the Vols.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: One season – 2022 SEASON STATS: 62 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery – IMPACT FACTOR: Keenan Pili – a transfer from BYU – brings a bulk of experience and talent to Tennessee's defense. A leader of the Cougars' defense, Pili racked up 62 total tackles with five tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery – clearly showing that he's a jack of all trades on the football field. Landing Pili was huge for the Vols, and he should be an anchor for the unit in 2023.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: Three seasons – 2022 SEASON STATS: Played in all 12 games with three starts – IMPACT FACTOR: Andrej Karic spent three seasons at Texas and still has three more years to play at Tennessee – which is big for the Vols' offense. At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Karic is a big lineman who will certainly add to Tennessee's stout offensive line for 2023 and beyond.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: One season – 2022 SEASON STATS: Played in all 12 games with 11 starts – IMPACT FACTOR: Just like Karic, John Campbell is another experienced offensive lineman that will play a big role on Rocky Top. At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Campbell – who spent five years at Miami – made 11 starts at left tackle in 2022 and recorded 763 offensive snaps. With Campbell and Karic both in the mix, Tennessee's offensive line should again have a successful campaign in 2023.

– ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: One season – 2022 SEASON STATS: 14-for-20 on field goals and 27-for-27 on PATs – IMPACT FACTOR: After spending four seasons at Indiana, kicker Charles Campbell – a Jackson, Tenn. native – is back in his home state to play his final year of college ball with the Vols. Ranked eighth in Indiana history for career field goals, Campbell made 14 of his 20 field goals in 2022 and went a perfect 27-for-27 on extra-point attempts. With Chase McGrath now departed from the program, Campbell will be the Vols' primary placekicker in 2023.

COULD VOLS LAND ANOTHER QUARTERBACK?