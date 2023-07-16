Tennessee football incoming freshmen and transfers updated jersey numbers
With SEC Media Days in the coming week, Tennessee has released an official roster for the upcoming 2023 football season.
Included on this roster are updated jersey numbers for the Vols' newcoming players. For the Orange and White game, they weren't given their primary choice of numbers as they were integrated onto the team.
Here are the changes.
|Player
|Jersey Number
|
DeSean Bishop
|
25
|
Chandavion Bradley
|
38
|
Ayden Bussell
|
64
|
Charles Campbell
|
19
|
John Campbell
|
75
|
Arion Carter
|
7
|
McCallen Castles
|
34
|
Cristian Conyer
|
23
|
Ethan Davis
|
86
|
Trevor Duncan
|
95
|
Rickey Gibson
|
18
|
Caleb Herring
|
31
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
53
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
8
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
1
|
Larry Johnson
|
77
|
Andrej Karic
|
70
|
Khalifa Keith
|
20
|
Vysen Lang
|
52
|
Nathan Leacock
|
85
|
Jack Luttrell
|
34
|
Jordan Matthews
|
24
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
55
|
Emmanuel Okoye
|
27
|
Keenan Pili
|
11
|
Nathan Robinson
|
94
|
Cameron Seldon
|
23
|
John Slaughter
|
33
|
Jalen Smith
|
39
|
Nate Spillman
|
80
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
22
|
Dont'e Thornton
|
1
|
Shamurad Umarov
|
79
|
Tyree Weathersby
|
41
Tennessee will begin its season on Sept. 2, 2023 in Nashville with a match against Virginia. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET in Nissan Stadium.
The Vols are coming off an 11-2 season that featured an Orange Bowl win. They now enter Josh Heupel's third season in Knoxville.
