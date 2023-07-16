News More News
ago football Edit

Tennessee football incoming freshmen and transfers updated jersey numbers

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a pass beside Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during Tennessee football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Vols are preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a pass beside Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during Tennessee football practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Vols are preparing to play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 30 (Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

With SEC Media Days in the coming week, Tennessee has released an official roster for the upcoming 2023 football season.

Included on this roster are updated jersey numbers for the Vols' newcoming players. For the Orange and White game, they weren't given their primary choice of numbers as they were integrated onto the team.

Here are the changes.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee Football 2023 Newcomers Jersey Numbers
Player Jersey Number

DeSean Bishop

25

Chandavion Bradley

38

Ayden Bussell

64

Charles Campbell

19

John Campbell

75

Arion Carter

7

McCallen Castles

34

Cristian Conyer

23

Ethan Davis

86

Trevor Duncan

95

Rickey Gibson

18

Caleb Herring

31

Daevin Hobbs

53

Nico Iamaleava

8

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

1

Larry Johnson

77

Andrej Karic

70

Khalifa Keith

20

Vysen Lang

52

Nathan Leacock

85

Jack Luttrell

34

Jordan Matthews

24

Omarr Norman-Lott

55

Emmanuel Okoye

27

Keenan Pili

11

Nathan Robinson

94

Cameron Seldon

23

John Slaughter

33

Jalen Smith

39

Nate Spillman

80

Jeremiah Telander

22

Dont'e Thornton

1

Shamurad Umarov

79

Tyree Weathersby

41

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Three former Vols who could break out in the NFL during the 2023 season

Tennessee will begin its season on Sept. 2, 2023 in Nashville with a match against Virginia. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET in Nissan Stadium.

The Vols are coming off an 11-2 season that featured an Orange Bowl win. They now enter Josh Heupel's third season in Knoxville.

----

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

----

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}