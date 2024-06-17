Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation of the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 75 days to go, Anthony Parker, who was an All-SEC offensive lineman for the Vols during his four-year career, is selected.

Parker arrived at Tennessee by way of Jonesboro, Georgia in 2005. He appeared in 44 games over four seasons, including 38-straight starts, mostly at guard, to end his career.

During the Vols' run to the SEC Championship Game in 2007, Parker was a key part of an offensive front that led college football with just four sacks allowed that season.

Among Parker's accolades were an All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and the league coaches and AP Second Team All-American honors.

Parker jumped into coaching in 2009, serving as a graduate assistant at Morgan State and Mississippi State before taking an offensive quality control roles at Tennessee in 2013.

Following a three-year stint as the offensive line coach at Norfolk State, Parker moved back into the Power Five coaching ranks as a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech in 2019.

He is heading into his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets.