Tennessee will open its 2024 campaign against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31.

In anticipation for the season opener, VolReport is highlighting a former Vols player whose jersey number matches the amount of days until kickoff.

With 89 days to go, Tennessee wide receiver Larry Seivers, who had a prolific career for the Vols from 1972-76, is selected.

Seivers starred at nearby Clinton High School before signing with Tennessee in 1972. He appeared in one game that season and red-shirted the following year. By 1975, though, Seivers was a key part of the Vols' offense under head coach Bill Battle.

He had 41 receptions for 840 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first Tennessee receiver to reach 800 or more yards in program history and only the second receiver to be name a First Team All-American since Kyle "Buddy" Cruze in 1956.

Seivers earned All-American honors for the second time as a senior after catching 51 passes for 737 yards and two scores in 1976.

Among Seivers' career highlights was catching a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Condredge Holloway with seconds on the clock to beat Clemson, 29-28 at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 26, 1974.