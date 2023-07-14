As the 2023 college football season approaches, VolReport previews all 12 of Tennessee's opponents. Tennessee hosts two-time defending national champion Georgia in what is expected to be its most anticipated match up of the season at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 18. Here is a closer look at the Bulldogs.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Head coach: Kirby Smart (eighth season, 81-15) 2022 record: 15-0 vs. SEC: 8-0 vs. Tennessee all-time: 27-23-2 Georgia is coming off of back-to-back national championship runs and doesn't appear to be slowing down. The Bulldogs return key pieces from last season and are primed for another SEC title run. There will be a new quarterback in place but whoever takes the job will have plenty of talent around them.

KEY RETURNERS

Brock Bowers, TE Stats: 63 receptions, 942 yards, 7 touchdowns Daijun Edwards, RB Stats: 140 carries, 769 yards, 7 touchdowns Ladd McConkey, WR Stats: 58 receptions, 762 yards, 7 touchdowns Smael Mondon Jr., LB Stats: 76 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception Malaki Starks, DB Stats: 69 tackles, 2 interceptions

OFFENSE

Georgia is tasked with replacing quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who was the Bulldogs' starter the last threes and one of the catalysts of their national titles. Carson Beck, who went 26-of-36 passing for 310 yards in six games last season, is heading into his junior season and has the most experience. Former five-star prospect Brock Vandagriff appeared in two games last season but will go up against Beck for more reps. Georgia's biggest returner on offense is tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers is one of the top players in the country after catching 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns last season and receiver Ladd McConkey is another downfield threat. Two experienced receivers were added from the transfer portal in Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) and Dominic Lovett (Missouri) that should further bolster the offense. Up front, Georgia returns starting guards Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge, as well as center Sedrick Van Pran and will help pave the way for the run game, which will be led by running backs Kendell Milton and Daijun Edwards.

DEFENSE

Unsurprisingly, the defense returns a lot of production this season. There's a plethora of experience on the defensive line, including nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Lounge and defensive end Tramel Walthour. There is some inexperienced pass rushers, but Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr. return at linebacker. Mondon led the team in tackles with 76 to go along with a sack and an interception last season. In the secondary, Georgia will feature three returning starters in corner Kamari Lassiter and safeties Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks. Both Bullard and Starks combined for four interceptions in 2022.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Georgia will need to replace kicker Jack Podlesny, but Brett Thorson is back at punter after averaging an impressive 45.0 yards per punt a year ago. McConkey will again take punt returning duties. He returned 16 punts for 167 yards last season.

