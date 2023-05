The Vols' freshman forward intends to enter the transfer portal according to Rivals' Rob Cassidy on Wednesday.

Julian Phillips will play basketball somewhere next season but it appears that it won't be at Tennessee .

Phillips had previously declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and was invited to the NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago.

A five-star recruit in the 2022 signing class and McDonald's All-American that picked Tennessee over LSU, Auburn and a number of other suitors, the 6-foot-8 Phillips made an impact as a freshman last season.

He appeared in 32 games and started 25. Phillips averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting 41.1% from the field on the season.