Where Tennessee baseball ranks in preseason polls

Tennessee has a lot to defend to in 2025.
The Vols are the reigning SEC and College World Series champion and have a daunting path to capturing both for the second-straight season.
Tennessee, which was picked second in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, will begin that trek a consensus top 5 team in the preseason college baseball polls where it is ranked as high as No. 2 according to two outlets.
Less than a week before the Vols open their 2025 campaign against Hofstra on Feb. 14 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, here is where Tennessee is slated in the five major polls.
Preseason polls littered with SEC teams
The SEC is expected to keep its stronghold on college baseball in 2025.
The league has several teams in the five major preseason polls, including six teams in the top 10 of the USA TODAY and D1Baseball polls and five teams in the NCBWA poll.
Texas A&M, which Tennessee beat in two of three games in the CWS final last season, is the consensus No. 1 team heading into head coach Michael Earley's first season, while LSU, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia are ranked inside the top 15 in the polls.
The Vols will get a shot at four of those teams, beginning with its conference-opening series at home against Florida on March 14-16 in the clash between two teams that made up part of the CWS field in Omaha last June.
Tennessee will host Texas A&M in a rematch of the CWS final on April 4-6 and go to LSU on April 25-27 in a rehashing of the SEC Tournament Championship in Hoover last season.
The Vols end the regular season with a series against Arkansas in Fayetteville on May 15-17 in the week leading up to the SEC Tournament.
Vols' 2025 roster features key returners, experienced newcomers
Tennessee won 60 games during its run to a league and national title, but will have to replace a number of key pieces from that team.
Among the most notable departures are record-setting hitters Christian Moore and Blake Burke, as well as Dylan Dreiling, Billy Amick and Kavares Tears. The Vols' pitching staff will be without weekend starters Drew Beam and A.J. Causey with bullpen arm Aaron Combs also leaving a void to fill.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee baseball picked second in SEC by league coaches
Tennessee returns All-SEC First Team outfielder Hunter Ensley and shortstop Dean Curley--both instrumental in the Vols' success a year ago. Right-handed pitcher Nate Snead, a fixture out of the bullpen last season, will be one of the headliners of the pitching staff.
Tennessee added a number of experienced transfers, including former pitcher Liam Doyle and infielder Andrew Fischer, both from Ole Miss and among six All-SEC First Team selections for the Vols.
Gavin Kilen, an All-SEC Second Team pick, will add more experience to the infield after two seasons at Louisville where he starred at second base and shortstop.
