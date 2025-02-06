Where Tennessee baseball ranks in preseason polls

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello speaks during a press conference before the NCAA College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee has a lot to defend to in 2025. The Vols are the reigning SEC and College World Series champion and have a daunting path to capturing both for the second-straight season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee, which was picked second in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, will begin that trek a consensus top 5 team in the preseason college baseball polls where it is ranked as high as No. 2 according to two outlets. Less than a week before the Vols open their 2025 campaign against Hofstra on Feb. 14 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, here is where Tennessee is slated in the five major polls.

2025 College Baseball Preseason Polls Outlet Ranking National College Baseball Writers Association 2 USA TODAY 2 Baseball America 3 D1Baseball 4 Perfect Game 5

Preseason polls littered with SEC teams

The SEC is expected to keep its stronghold on college baseball in 2025. The league has several teams in the five major preseason polls, including six teams in the top 10 of the USA TODAY and D1Baseball polls and five teams in the NCBWA poll. Texas A&M, which Tennessee beat in two of three games in the CWS final last season, is the consensus No. 1 team heading into head coach Michael Earley's first season, while LSU, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia are ranked inside the top 15 in the polls. The Vols will get a shot at four of those teams, beginning with its conference-opening series at home against Florida on March 14-16 in the clash between two teams that made up part of the CWS field in Omaha last June. Tennessee will host Texas A&M in a rematch of the CWS final on April 4-6 and go to LSU on April 25-27 in a rehashing of the SEC Tournament Championship in Hoover last season. The Vols end the regular season with a series against Arkansas in Fayetteville on May 15-17 in the week leading up to the SEC Tournament.

Vols' 2025 roster features key returners, experienced newcomers