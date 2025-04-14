Tennessee-Georgia Tech rivalry was once one of Southern football’s best

Tennessee players, including Johnny Majors (45) celebrate after the Vols’ 6-0 win over Georgia Tech at Grant Field in Atlanta on Nov. 10, 1956. (Photo by Atlanta Journal and Constitution via Newspapers.com)

Grant Field, its place on the edge of midtown Atlanta, was college football’s biggest stage one Saturday afternoon in November 1956. Johnny Majors was its biggest star. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Even battered and bruised, the do-it-all, All-American back from Tennessee did it all in a titanic matchup between the No. 3 Vols and No. 2 Georgia Tech and their bid for No. 1, the SEC and the coveted Sugar Bowl. Majors passed. He linked up with Buddy Cruze twice to set up the game's only score in the third quarter. Majors punted. His third down boot caught the Yellow Jackets by surprise and covered 68 yards. Tennessee won, 6-0 to hand Georgia Tech its first defeat and remain unbeaten. The Vols ascended to No. 1 the following week, went on to win the SEC—their last for 11 years—and play in the Sugar Bowl. The Yellow Jackets bolted from the league eight years later. But the rivalry didn’t stop. Tennessee and Georgia Tech continued playing, at least more often than not. That 1956 match up was probably the greatest ever played in the series. At least the Associated Press thought it was, ranking it as the second greatest college football game every played. Bob Christian of the Atlanta Journal and Constitution opined in the Sunday paper that the game, "should take the same place Fort Sumter, Valley Forge and Battle of the Bulge in the history of world conflicts." Other Vols- Yellow Jackets clashes didn't have quite as much at stake, nor the star-power. The storyline of former Tennessee players Bowden Wyatt and Bobby Dodd—both touted as "star pupils" by their head coach Robert R. Neyland—facing off as head coaches added more flavor to the match up. But the rivalry produced stories that few of the Vols' other rivalry games could.

The cover of the Atlanta Journal and Constitution sports page the day after No. 3 Tennessee beat No. 2 Georgia Tech, 6-0 at Grant Field in Atlanta. (Photo by Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Newspapers.com)

Another chapter will be added in the coming years after both Tennessee and Georgia Tech announced last week that they would renew their rivalry with a home-and-home series that will begin in Atlanta in 2026 and then Knoxville in 2027. The series will fill two voids on the Vols' future schedule after Nebraska backed out of a long-standing contract to play Tennessee in each of those seasons. It will mark the first time that the Vols and Jackets have played each other since 2017 and the first time since 1986-87 that they have played in back-to-back years. Tennessee leads the all-time series, which was played all but three years between 1954 and 1987, 25-17-2. Bobby Dodd, who Georgia Tech's stadium situated beneath Atlanta's towering skyscrapers, is named after, was a Kingsport, Tennessee native that played for Neyland at Tennessee before becoming the Yellow Jackets' head coach from 1945-66. Dodd won two SEC titles and a national championship as the Yellow Jackets' head coach, and he's one of plethora of players and coaches associated with the Vols enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame. On Tennessee's side of the rivalry, the 1956 game probably stands alone as the greatest on-field triumph in the series, but the Vols' 21-7 win over Georgia Tech at Neyland Stadium in 1965 was among the first signature wins of the Doug Dickey era and one of the first indicators of the program's resurgence to the SEC elite after laying dormant for eight years. Dickey's Vols scored another big win against the Yellow Jackets a few years later in 1967, when third stringer Bubba Wyche, fittingly an Atlanta native, came off of the bench and quarterbacked Tennessee to a 24-13 victory in Knoxville. Just shy of a year later , Lester McClain made history in Atlanta. The Vols' sophomore wide receiver from Antioch, Tennessee and the program's first black player three years after the SEC integrated, became the first black player to score a touchdown for an SEC team when he hauled in the first of two touchdown passes from Wyche in a 24-7 Vols' win over Georgia Tech at Grant Field.

The cover of a Tennessee football game program for the Vols' game against Georgia Tech at Neyland Stadium in 1979. (Photo by University of Tennessee Libraries)