Tennessee announces home-and-home with Georgia Tech

Tennessee has replaced its lost home-and-home series with Nebraska with an old rival.

The Vols will play Georgia Tech in back-to-back seasons beginning in 2026, with the first in Atlanta and at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville in 2027, the school announced Wednesday.

"After Nebraska canceled the series, our main focus was to secure another home-and-home matchup with an opponent from a Power Four conference, which seemed improbable at the time," Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. "I sincerely appreciate Athletic Director J Batt's creativity in modifying Georgia Tech's schedule to make this series possible. We look forward to seeing plenty of orange in Atlanta in 2026!"

Nebraska backed out of its two-year contract with Tennessee in February, leaving the Vols with two voids to fill on their schedule for 2026 and 2027.

Tennessee has filled it with a familiar foe in the Yellow Jackets. The two teams last played in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the Vols winning, 42-41 in overtime.

It was the first meeting between the two schools in 30 years. Two former SEC rivals, Tennessee and Georgia Tech played annually 1954-73 and then again from 1979-87.

The Vols lead the all-time series, 25-17-2.

The 2027 match up will mark the Yellow Jackets’ first visit to Knoxville since 1987.

The 2026 meeting will be the second-straight season that Tennessee has played a non-conference game in Atlanta. The Vols are slated to open their 2025 campaign against Syracuse at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 30.