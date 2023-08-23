Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena will have a new moniker going forward.

It was announced on Wednesday that the university reached a 10-year, over $20 million deal with Food City for the naming rights of its basketball arena.

The new official name of the facility will be Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

"We are thrilled to partner with Food City on this transformative naming rights opportunity, the first of its kind for Tennessee Athletics," said Athletic Director Danny White. "Food City is a neighborhood partner who knows our state and region extremely well and has been a key partner for Tennessee Athletics for nearly 30 years. Food City is a valued member of our community and bleeds orange, and we look forward to taking this partnership to another level. I want to thank the Smith family, as well as the Food City team for this long-term partnership."

The name change and increase in revenue will "aid new and needed renovations of the arena and upgrades to the facility's interior and exterior. These improvements will significantly enhance the fan experience while attending any Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center event on the UT campus."

Tennessee's basketball coaches weighed in on the announcement.

"I've long said that Thompson-Boling Arena gives us an elite homecourt advantage, and Food City clearly recognizes that," men's basketball coach Rick Barnes said. "This is an extraordinary commitment by a wonderful partner that will not just elevate Tennessee gamedays, but it's an investment that will also enhance the student-athlete experience across all our sports. We appreciate Food City for stepping up and supporting Tennessee Athletics in a way that is truly transformational."

"Tennessee Athletics is fortunate to have an amazing relationship with a community-oriented company like Food City," women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper said. "They have a legacy of support for our student-athletes, coaches and programs, and their latest commitment illustrates an incredible investment toward competitive excellence by the Vols and Lady Vols. Pairing Thompson-Boling Arena, our teams and the best fan base in the country with Food City is a winning combination."

The Vols and Lady Vols own a combined 947-196 record at the arena since its opening in 1987. The arena holds 21,678 making it one of the biggest in the country.

The first match to be played at the newly-named arena will be Tennessee's volleyball's team taking on Texas State on Aug. 25.