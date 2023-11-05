Tennessee ran into little resistance on its way to a 59-3 drubbing of UConn at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

The win moved the Vols to 7-2 overall as they prepare for a critical final stretch to the season with a narrow but possible path to the SEC Championship Game still open.

For the second-straight week, Tennessee moved up in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, jumping five spots to No. 14 after posting 650 yards of total offense and scoring three times on defense against UConn.

Georgia, which outlasted Missouri 30-21 in Athens, held on to its No. 1 spot while the Tigers fell to No. 16.

Alabama inched closer to wrapping up the SEC West Division with its 42-28 win over LSU and Ole Miss cracked the top 10 an No. 10 after holding on against Texas A&M, 38-35.

LSU dropped to No. 18.

Tennessee, which debuted at No. 17 in the first College Football Playoff rankings last week, could potentially see more positive movement when the second round of rankings are released on Tuesday.

The Vols face two ranked teams in their next three games in Missouri and Georgia.



Tennessee plays at Missouri (7-2, 3-2) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia on Saturday before hosting Georgia (9-0, 6-0) in Knoxville on Nov. 18.

The Vols and Tigers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.