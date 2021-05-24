Tennessee lands JUCO corner Ro Torrence
Hutchinson Community College cornerback Roterius (Ro) Torrence has seen really steady interest since the spring JUCO season commenced. With that behind him, he started looking to find a new football home and that happened with his commitment to Tennessee.
"I like the coaching staff a lot," Torrence said. "I like the place and they are in the top conference. To be able to go against the best receivers in college football is the challenge I'm up for."
Torrence grew up in Bessemer, Alabama and didn't know much about the Vols, but did know just enough that when they reached out, he had a small feel for Rocky Top.
"I knew Alvin Kamara came through there," Torrence said. "I know about Inky Johnson, the motivational speaker. I've listened to him before and I know he played corner there."
Torrence stands 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He's a longer athlete with corner skills that can really blossom under veteran defensive backs coaches Willie Martinez and Tim Banks.
"I cover the field with my length," Torrence said. "I use my length to my advantage. There aren't many corners my size. I think Tennessee really liked that. All the coaches ask me if I"m really 6-foot-4 and stuff and I'm like most definitely."
And it was Martinez that built a quick bond with him and Torrence really felt like he could blossom under his watchful eye.
"I think he is a good dude and true to his word," Torrence said. "He's about his business and he is keeping it real and that goes a long way with me. We talk a lot about school and football and about me personally. He told me about him and how I'm going to be coached."
First year Vol head coach Josh Heupel knew he had to reconstruct the roster and he has done so by hitting the transfer portal hard over the last couple of months.
"Coach Heupel is a pretty cool dude," Torrence said. "He's about his business and he wants to get Tennessee back on track."
And the decision was made even easier with the influence of the woman closest to him in his life.
"My mom was the one who helped me with the decision and she really liked Tennessee's pitch," Torrence said. "They have a 97% graduation rate and that really made an impression on her."
Auburn, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Oregon State all showed interest in recent days, but it was Tennessee who left the impression that landed his commitment. .