Tennessee lands JUCO corner Ro Torrence

Hutchinson Community College cornerback Roterius (Ro) Torrence has seen really steady interest since the spring JUCO season commenced. With that behind him, he started looking to find a new football home and that happened with his commitment to Tennessee.

"I like the coaching staff a lot," Torrence said. "I like the place and they are in the top conference. To be able to go against the best receivers in college football is the challenge I'm up for."

Torrence grew up in Bessemer, Alabama and didn't know much about the Vols, but did know just enough that when they reached out, he had a small feel for Rocky Top.

"I knew Alvin Kamara came through there," Torrence said. "I know about Inky Johnson, the motivational speaker. I've listened to him before and I know he played corner there."

Torrence stands 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. He's a longer athlete with corner skills that can really blossom under veteran defensive backs coaches Willie Martinez and Tim Banks.

"I cover the field with my length," Torrence said. "I use my length to my advantage. There aren't many corners my size. I think Tennessee really liked that. All the coaches ask me if I"m really 6-foot-4 and stuff and I'm like most definitely."







