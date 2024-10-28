Tennessee-Mississippi State slated for night kickoff

Tennessee's homecoming bout with Mississippi State is slated for a primetime kickoff, but an official time is still to be determined.

The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will host the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5) at 7 p.m. ET or 7:45 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network, respectively, the SEC announced Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM