Tennessee-Mississippi State slated for night kickoff

in other news
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana
Video of Rick Barnes, Felix Okpara and Jordan Gainey meeting with the media after loss to Indiana.
What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana
Takeaways from Tennessee basketball's preseason exhibition against Indiana in Knoxville.
Tennessee falls to Indiana in top 20 exhibition clash
Tennessee played Indiana in a basketball charity exhibition on Sunday. Here's what happened.
Live updates, discussion: No. 12 Tennessee vs. No. 17 Indiana (Exhibition)
Nearly a week from the start of the 2024-25 regular season, Tennessee is hosting Indiana for a charity exhibition match.
Where Tennessee football stands in latest AP Top 25
Here’s where Tennessee is ranked this week.
in other news
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana
Video of Rick Barnes, Felix Okpara and Jordan Gainey meeting with the media after loss to Indiana.
What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana
Takeaways from Tennessee basketball's preseason exhibition against Indiana in Knoxville.
Tennessee falls to Indiana in top 20 exhibition clash
Tennessee played Indiana in a basketball charity exhibition on Sunday. Here's what happened.
Tennessee's homecoming bout with Mississippi State is slated for a primetime kickoff, but an official time is still to be determined.
The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will host the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5) at 7 p.m. ET or 7:45 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network, respectively, the SEC announced Monday.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Tennessee has played two of its four home games this season under the lights, with its upcoming game against Kentucky scheduled for a 7:45 p.m. ET kick (SEC Network) this week.
The Vols are undefeated on their home turf in 2024 with wins over Chattanooga, Kent State, Florida and Alabama.
Tennessee and Mississippi State are meeting for just the second time in the last six years with the Vols beating the Bulldogs, 20-10 in Knoxville in 2019.
Tennessee holds a 29-16-1 edge in the series, which dates back to 1907 and is 75-20-3 in homecoming games all-time.
Mississippi State has struggle under first year head coach Jeff Lebby and are on a seven-game losing skid since opening its season with a win over Eastern Kentucky.
The Bulldogs, who are winless in league play, host UMass in a non-conference game this Saturday.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE