Tennessee punter Jackson Ross named to SEC All-Freshman team
Following an impressive first year of action with Tennessee, redshirt freshman punter Jackson Ross has been named to the SEC All-Freshman team.
He is the first Vol punter to be named to the team since Dustin Colquitt in 2001.
Ross appeared in all 12 games for Tennessee in 2023 while handling punting and holding duties.
On the season, Ross punted 48 times for 2,053 yards this season at an average of 42.8 yards per punt. This average mark ranked third nationally for freshmen punters and sixth of any punter in the SEC.
Ross' longest kick went 71 yards to flip the field against Alabama. His average of 53.2 yards per boot in the game was the single-game program record with a minimum of five attempts.
He also had 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line on the year.
The punt unit as a whole also only gave up five total yards of returns. A lot of this was due to Ross' rugby style kicking that buys time for the coverage unit to get down the field.
He is from Australia where he played Australian rules football. He later participated in Prokick Australia which led him to Mike Ekeler's special teams unit at Tennessee.
Ross now has three years of eligibility remaining despite being 24-years-old.
