Wright will join Vols' quarterback Joe Milton at the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 3, 2024.

Following a productive junior season, the Tennessee running back earned a Reese's Senior Bowl invite on Thursday.

Wright spearheaded Tennessee's running backs room during the regular season, averaging 7.4 yards per carry and rushing for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries.

Tennessee's offense leaned heavily on Wright, who rushed for more than 100 yards in six of the Vols' 12 games and was named to the AP All-SEC Second Team. He scored on touchdown runs of 82, 75 and 52 yards and finished as the SEC's fifth leading rusher.

Wright was Tennessee's first 1,000 yard rusher since Jalen Hurd rushed for 1,288 yards during the 2015 season.

Wright declared for the 2024 NFL Draft last week, opting out of the No. 25 Vols' Cheez-It Citrus Bowl clash with No. 17 Iowa at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 1.

Tennessee's running backs room currently includes Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson, as well as freshmen Cam Seldon and Khalifa Keith.

Sampson rushed for 471 yards and six touchdowns on 86 carries and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.