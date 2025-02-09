Tennessee baseball's number, weight changes ahead of 2025 season

We're less than a week away from Tennessee baseball kicking off its 2025 season in an attempt to repeat as national champions.
While the official roster including freshmen is still yet to be released, an unofficial preseason roster has been posted with the majority of the team including returners and transfers.
Here are the differences for each player from a year ago.
NUMBER CHANGES
Numbers that will stay the same
- Ariel Antigua (2)
- Cannon Peebles (5)
- Nate Snead (7)
- Hunter Ensley (9)
- Reese Chapman (13)
- Dalton Bargo (16)
- Andrew Behnke (19)
- Colby Backus (20)
- Austin Hunley (31)
- AJ Russell (33)
- Dylan Loy (37)
- Luke Payne (43)
- Brayden Sharp (46)
WEIGHT CHANGES
Weights that will stay the same
- Nate Snead (212)
- Liam Doyle (220 (Ole Miss))
