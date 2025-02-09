Published Feb 9, 2025
Tennessee baseball's number, weight changes ahead of 2025 season
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

We're less than a week away from Tennessee baseball kicking off its 2025 season in an attempt to repeat as national champions.

While the official roster including freshmen is still yet to be released, an unofficial preseason roster has been posted with the majority of the team including returners and transfers.

Here are the differences for each player from a year ago.

NUMBER CHANGES

Tennessee Baseball 2025 Number Changes
PlayerNew NumberOld Number (Previous School if not UT)

Dean Curley

1

23

Gavin Kilen

6

5 (Louisville)

Andrew Fischer

11

3 (Ole Miss)

Liam Doyle

12

19 (Ole Miss)

Blake Grimmer

14

36

Hunter High

15

40

Marcus Phillips

23

44

Stone Lawless

27

30

Tanner Franklin

50

36 (Kennesaw State)

Numbers that will stay the same

- Ariel Antigua (2)

- Cannon Peebles (5)

- Nate Snead (7)

- Hunter Ensley (9)

- Reese Chapman (13)

- Dalton Bargo (16)

- Andrew Behnke (19)

- Colby Backus (20)

- Austin Hunley (31)

- AJ Russell (33)

- Dylan Loy (37)

- Luke Payne (43)

- Brayden Sharp (46)

WEIGHT CHANGES

Tennessee Baseball 2025 Weight Changes
PlayerNew WeightOld Weight (Previous School if not UT)Difference

Dean Curley

218

212

+6

Ariel Antigua

180

184

-4

Cannon Peebles

190

194

-4

Gavin Kilen

187

180 (Louisville)

+7

Hunter Ensley

197

196

+1

Andrew Fischer

210

205 (Ole Miss)

+5

Reese Chapman

224

212

+12

Blake Grimmer

208

202

+6

Hunter High

199

198

+1

Dalton Bargo

195

196

-1

Andrew Behnke

183

181

+2

Colby Backus

230

223

+7

Marcus Phillips

246

250

-4

Stone Lawless

219

225

-6

Austin Hunley

199

196

+3

AJ Russell

223

207

+16

Dylan Loy

208

194

+14

Luke Payne

200

191

+9

Brayden Sharp

171

174

-3

Tanner Franklin

225

240 (Kennesaw State)

-15

Weights that will stay the same

- Nate Snead (212)

- Liam Doyle (220 (Ole Miss))

