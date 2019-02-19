“Getting to really meet and sit down with all the new coaches. I think they’re doing something special up there as a staff. I had been up there a few times before but I wanted what this staff is trying to build on Rocky Top.”

Walker, a 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive end/tackle, has been back in regular contact with Tennessee, mostly communicating with Kevin Sherrer, his area recruiter. The in-state prospect spent Saturday’s Junior Day getting to know both Sherrer and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker better.

The 2020 prospect received his initial UT offer from the previous staff back in 2016 but despite Jeremy Pruitt telling Walker last March his offer was “still valid,” communication between the two sides had died down.

Dallas Walker made his first visit back to Tennessee in nearly a year Saturday, as the 3-star defensive lineman from Smyrna (Tenn.) is back on the radar for the Vols.

During his time with Rocker, Walker got a chance to see what it would be like to be coached by the veteran DL assistant. They got on the whiteboard and went over Tennessee’s defense and how Walker would be utilized in Pruitt’s versatile scheme.

“We went over how they run two defenses, the 3-4 and the 4-3. We were going over the defensive sets and calls they had. Where I would be positioned for each call,” Walker explained.

“They see me as a d-end, d-tackle and someone they can move around. They told me they see me as a big part of the defensive front. They like my agility.”

Walker plans on returning to Tennessee again soon, either this spring for a practice or over the summer. He recently received scholarships from Va. Tech, Purdue and Penn State and wants to checkout some of those schools, too. Walker has already visited Memphis and Kentucky this month and will see Louisville (Feb. 22) and Purdue (March 2) in the coming weeks.

“I’m just going around to see different facilities, meet different staffs and see where I fit for my decision,” he said.

“I plan on taking some officials in the summer. I want to see more at some places of what I didn’t see when I visited. Then I want to have my decision narrowed down before my senior season starts.”

So where does Tennessee stand for the in-state lineman?

“There’s a very, very good chance they’ll get one of my officials,” Walker said.

“They’re right around the top of my list. I will definitely be back."