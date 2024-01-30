Advertisement
Tennessee's Dalton Knecht named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Jan 16, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) reacts after shooting a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
Jan 16, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) reacts after shooting a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

The recognition keeps coming for Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht.

The transfer out of Northern Colorado has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list.

The award is given to college basketball's top player in the country every season.

Knecht was previously named to the Top 25 list that came out at the midway point of the season. He has also earned three SEC and one national player of the week honors.

Currently, the fifth-year transfer averages 19.5 points, 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 19 appearances. He is averaging 28 points per game in six SEC contests, as well.

Knecht is one of three players within the conference to make the top 20 cut. Johnie Broome of Auburn and Antonio Reeves of Kentucky are the other two.

2024 Wooden Award Late Season Top 20
Player Team

Armando Bacot

North Carolina

Johnie Broome

Auburn

L.J. Cryer

Houston

Johnell Davis

Florida Atlantic

R.J. Davis

North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson

Kansas

Zach Edey

Purdue

Kyle Filipowski

Duke

P.J. Hall

Clemson

DaRon Holmes II

Dayton

David Jones

Memphis

Dalton Knecht

Tennessee

Tyler Kolek

Marquette

Jaedon LeDee

San Diego

Caleb Love

Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Kansas

Tristen Newton

Connecticut

Antonio Reeves

Kentucky

Baylor Scheierman

Creighton

K.J. Simpson

Colorado

