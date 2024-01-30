The recognition keeps coming for Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht.

The transfer out of Northern Colorado has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list.

The award is given to college basketball's top player in the country every season.

Knecht was previously named to the Top 25 list that came out at the midway point of the season. He has also earned three SEC and one national player of the week honors.

Currently, the fifth-year transfer averages 19.5 points, 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 19 appearances. He is averaging 28 points per game in six SEC contests, as well.

Knecht is one of three players within the conference to make the top 20 cut. Johnie Broome of Auburn and Antonio Reeves of Kentucky are the other two.