Although he had one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, Plavsic has decided to not be a part of the Vols’ program in 2023-24 and instead take the professional basketball route. He announced the news on his Twitter page Monday afternoon.

“As this chapter of my life closes, I am ready to begin the next,” Plavsic wrote in his post. “Playing professional basketball has always been one of the biggest dreams to me. I have decided to go after that goal and follow my dreams.”

In Plavsic’s four seasons in Knoxville, the 7-foot-1, 265-pound forward played in 101 total games while making 45 starts. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game over his four years with the Vols — including 4.9 and 3.4 as a senior in 2022-23.

A native of Ivanjica, Serbia, Plavsic’s best game of his final season with Tennessee came in a loss to Kentucky on January 14, as he registered 19 points and three rebounds.