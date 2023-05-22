Tennessee’s Uros Plavsic announces decision to turn pro, end Vols career
After spending four seasons at Tennessee, Uros Plavsic is heading to the next level.
Although he had one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, Plavsic has decided to not be a part of the Vols’ program in 2023-24 and instead take the professional basketball route. He announced the news on his Twitter page Monday afternoon.
“As this chapter of my life closes, I am ready to begin the next,” Plavsic wrote in his post. “Playing professional basketball has always been one of the biggest dreams to me. I have decided to go after that goal and follow my dreams.”
In Plavsic’s four seasons in Knoxville, the 7-foot-1, 265-pound forward played in 101 total games while making 45 starts. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game over his four years with the Vols — including 4.9 and 3.4 as a senior in 2022-23.
A native of Ivanjica, Serbia, Plavsic’s best game of his final season with Tennessee came in a loss to Kentucky on January 14, as he registered 19 points and three rebounds.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.