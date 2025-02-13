Rick Barnes: SEC basketball strength ‘ridiculous’ in 2025

Rick Barnes is still in awe of the SEC’s basketball muscle in 2025, even when it burns his Tennessee team.

Such was the case Tuesday, when the No. 5 Vols dropped their second game to No. 15 Kentucky in as many weeks, 75-64 at Rupp Arena.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The loss ended a three-game win streak for Tennessee (20-5, 7-5 SEC) that was part of a five-game stretch against top 25 teams. The Vols beat No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 5 Florida and No. 15 Missouri during that run, working themselves back into the 1-seed conversation.

"It's the best league in the country, maybe ever," Barnes said. "I mean, it’s ridiculous, to be honest with you."

Barnes would know. He's been coaching in it for a decade and is the third-longest tenured coach in the league, watching it grow into a college basketball juggernaut in 2025 because of a commitment that has likely exceeded expectations.

Tennessee entered conference play as its best team, emerging from a daunting non-conference slate as one of three unbeaten teams--all of which were from the SEC--and were ranked No. 1 in both major polls.

Then the Vols lost by 30 on the road at Florida just days after looking nearly unstoppable in their rout of Arkansas. Tennessee followed it up with a second half surge to beat Georgia and a comeback triumph of Texas, but lost three of their next four.

None of the Vols' losses are bad. In fact, Tennessee still has one of the best resumes in the country. At times, it has looked like a Final Four team, in large part because of its nation-best defense, which ranks first in adjusted defensive efficiency. And when it has the offense to match, there aren't many teams that can beat it.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaway: Igor Milicic Jr. only Vol to hit a three vs. Kentucky

At other times, the Vols' shooting struggles are too much to overcome, as evidenced by their most recent outing. Tennessee was just 3-of-18 from three-point range, while Kentucky was 12-of-24.

"We go on a court, we expect to win," Barnes said. "But the good thing about it, everything is a Quad 1 game. And it helps you, obviously, if you win. And if you don’t, it probably doesn’t hurt you as badly as you can in some leagues when you lose games."

The Vols were more competitive than they were the first time the two teams met in Knoxville. Tennessee played from behind much of the game until taking the lead and going up five after a Zakai Zeigler transition layup with 6:32 left.

It seemed at that point that the Vols had snatched the momentum back, but after Koby Brea hit two critical 3-pointers late, Tennessee didn't have enough firepower to keep up.

"When you work hard enough to get yourself in position to win on the road against anybody in this league, the mental part of it, you’ve got to take care of it," Barnes said. "The breakdowns that we had in the last 10 points (Kentucky) scored, it can’t happen. I mean they made a couple shots, but it was our execution really.”

Tennessee is back on its home floor Saturday, but the home-warming gift is another rematch with a team that beat it once already in Vanderbilt (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee loss at Kentucky

After that, the Vols go on the road for a week at No. 8 Texas A&M and LSU, get a home game vs. No. 2 Alabama and then close at No. 19 Ole Miss and against a South Carolina team that is winless in the league despite taking Auburn, Florida and others to the wire.

And what awaits Tennessee at the end of that gauntlet? The SEC Tournament in Nashville, where it could very well be playing for one of those four coveted 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

"It's an incredible league and I’m proud of it," Barnes said. "Ten years ago it was awful. And where we are today is amazing and I think it’s a compliment to a lot of different people to get it to this point. And I don’t see it going backwards too much either.”