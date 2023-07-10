Another Tennessee player has been taken off the board.

Following Chase Dollander's selection at No. 9, Maui Ahuna joins the pitcher in Vols being selected.

The shortstop was taken with the No. 117 pick by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round.

Ahuna is the first position player from Tennessee to be taken and the second on the team.

The left-handed batter began his career at Kansas before transferring to play with the Vols. As a Jayhawk, Ahuna earned a spot on the All-Big12 First-Team in 2022.

In his lone year in Knoxville, he was the Vols' typical lead-off hitter. In this spot, he hit .312 in 53 games played and 52 starts. He also mashed eight home runs, 20 doubles and a triple.

In the field, Ahuna was a sure glove. He posted a .961 fielding percentage while committing just seven errors.

Now, he will look to climb through the minor league ranks to become the first position player since Nick Senzel out of the program to make their major league debut.