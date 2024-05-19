Tennessee softball is on to consecutive super regionals.

The Lady Vols downed Virginia 6-0 for the second time this series on Sunday to punch its ticket as one of the final 16 teams remaining.

This came after 3-seed Tennessee claimed a 12-0 victory over the Cavaliers on Saturday in just five innings.

This now marks the 13th super regional appearance for the Lady Vols in program history. They will face 14-seed Alabama in a best of three for a trip to the Women's College World Series. Tennessee has made the WCWS eight times before including last year.

This season, the Lady Vols won two games over the Tide by a combined score of 7-0. However, Alabama was able to snag the last game of the series 1-0 to avoid a sweep.

The super regionals will be played next weekend in Knoxville at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The regional-clinching win over Virginia on Sunday came off a fast start. The Lady Vols used a Rylie West two-out single to left to push across a pair in the top of the first.

In the top of the third, Tennessee added three more. This came on a Zaida Puni single to score one and a West two-RBI double. She wasn't done there, either. She launched a home run to deep left field in the fifth to add another run for the Lady Vols.

West would finish 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, double, five RBIs and a run.

While the offense surged, Karlyn Pickens did her job in the circle. She didn't allow her first hit until the lead-off batter singled to begin the fifth. This was quickly dealt with, though, as she sat down the next three batters to get out of the inning.

Pickens would remain in the game for the remainder of the match as she closed things out. She finished with no allowed runs, two hits and seven strikeouts.

Between the three games of the Knoxville Regional, Tennessee outscored its opponents 21-0. Pickens and Payton Gottshall tossed a total of 19 innings without giving up a run.