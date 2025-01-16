Tennessee baseball Vegas favorite to win the 2025 National Championship

Despite this, Tennessee came in as the No. 4 team in the country according to D1Baseball.

According to FanDuel, the Vols are atop the list at +750 to win the tournament.

After claiming the first national title in program history, Tennessee baseball is now the Vegas favorite to win the championship in 2025.

Behind the Vols, the runner-up in 2024, Texas A&M, holds the second-best odds. The Aggies rank No. 1 in the rankings and are +1000 to win the title.

Third place is SEC foe Arkansas. The Razorbacks have +1100 odds and are No. 5 in the rankings.

Fourth goes to LSU, who won the title in 2023. The Tigers have +1200 odds as the No. 3 team in the country.

Fifth is another SEC squad in Florida. The Gators have +1600 odds and come in at No. 10.

Despite being No. 2 in the country, Virginia does not have great odds to win the championship. The Cavaliers are tied for the 10th best odds at +2400.

While Tennessee has the best odds to win the title, it'd make history if the Vols were able to repeat. The most recent time a team has won back-to-back championships was when South Carolina accomplished the feat in 2010 and 2011.

Other teams to do it are Oregon State (2006 and 2007), LSU (1996 and 1997), Stanford (1987 and 1988), USC (1970, 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1974) and Texas (1949 and 1950).

Tennessee is headed into Tony Vitello's eighth season as head coach. He has already won a national title, made three College World Series appearances, won the SEC regular season three times and SEC Tournament twice.

He was the ABCA Coach of the Year in 2024, SEC Coach of the Year in 2022, Perfect Game Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2021 and NCBWA Coach of the Year in 2021.