Tennessee softball is red-hot. The No. 8 Lady Vols have now won 10 straight games with their last loss coming to UCLA in California in February. Here's how they did this week.

March 4 (Mon): 7-0 W vs. Longwood (Tennessee Classic)

Due to weather, Tennessee couldn't get in all games of the Tennessee Classic last weekend. On Monday, it wrapped up the event by blowing past Longwood. The Lady Vols used a complete game from Karlyn Pickens to get the job done. She gave up one hit and two walks with no runs. She also struck out 10. At the plate, home runs were hit by Kiki Milloy, Rylie West, Zaida Puni and Laura Mealer.

March 5 (Tue): 2-1 W at No. 10 Clemson

Tennessee turned right around to travel to face Clemson. It took nine innings to get the job done, but the Lady Vols won in extras. The winning swing came from Sophia Nugent. She smacked a double in the top of the ninth to score West. A Milloy double in the third accounted for the other run. In the circle, it was Payton Gottshall getting the start. She went three innings while giving up a single run before handing the ball over to Pickens. She would throw the remaining six innings without letting another run cross.

March 8 (Fri): 16-0 W vs. Missouri State (Tennessee Invitational)

The Lady Vols would return to Knoxville for the Tennessee Invitational. Tennessee opened the event with Missouri State and faced no resistance. In just four innings of hitting, the Lady Vols scored 16 runs. This came on a homer by Puni and three from Mealer. Gottshall got the start and win while tossing four innings. She didn't allow a run while striking out five. Charli Orsini cleaned up the game with one innings pitched.

March 8 (Fri): 6-0 W vs. South Dakota (Tennessee Invitational)

Later that day, Tennessee squared off with South Dakota. The Lady Vols once again threw a shutout. Pickens tossed all seven innings while giving up one hit and walk. She struck out 13 batters on the way to holding the Coyotes off the board. Home runs were hit by Puni and Mealer, again, to help provide enough runs for the win.

March 9 (Sat): 5-0 W vs. Ohio State (Tennessee Invitational)

The Lady Vols finished the event with two matches against Ohio State. They got it started with a tough-fought win over the Buckeyes on Saturday after their previous game was canceled due to rain. Tennessee's five runs were brought in by the swings of Pannell, Destiny Rodriguez and McKenna Gibson. One more came across due to an error. Pitching was the lethal combination of Gottshall and Pickens. Gottshall started and threw 5.2 scoreless innings. Then, Pickens closed out the final 1.1 frames.

March 10 (Sun): 11-0 W vs. Ohio State (Tennessee Invitational)

To wrap up the slate of games, Tennessee scored 11 to run-rule Ohio State. This came on a six-run third inning. Home runs were knocked by Puni and Nugent in the match. Puni finished with four RBI on the day. Pickens would pitch all five innings while allowing three hits and no runs on five strike outs.

