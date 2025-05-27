Tennessee softball signs two-way transfer star before season even ends

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Lady Vols announced the landing of two-way standout Maddi Rutan , a transfer out of Eastern Kentucky . She played two seasons with EKU.

That didn't stop Karen Weekly from sealing the deal on one of the top players in the transfer portal, though.

Tennessee softball caught its flight to Oklahoma City on Tuesday for the Women's College World Series.

We are excited to welcome Maddi to the Lady Vol Softball family. She is incredibly versatile and has had success on both sides of the ball at the college level. Maddi brings toughness and a competitive fire to the field every day. She is a great fit for our culture.

Rutan is coming off a dominant sophomore season with EKU. She posted an 18-10 record with two saves and a 2.91 ERA in 33 appearances in the circle. She racked up 227 strikeouts, which tied for the 11th most in the NCAA.

At the plate, Rutan was just as effective. She recorded a .413 batting average while mashing 13 home runs and racking up the program's single-season record of 61 RBI.

In the field, she played first base when not pitching. She recorded a .986 fielding percentage.

For her efforts, Rutan was named with NFCA All-Region honors.

As a freshman, she got off to a strong start to her career. She was named 2024 Atlantic Sun Pitcher of the Year and Freshman of the Year with NFCA All-Region honors.

In her two seasons, she owns a career 43-15 record along with a 2.50 ERA. She has totaled 385 strikeouts over 356.2 innings pitched.

Offensively, she adds a career mark of a .351 average with 21 home runs and 100 RBI.

She will have two seasons of eligibility to use at Tennessee.

She'll join a long list of returners for the Lady Vols, including back-to-back SEC Pitcher of the Year Karlyn Pickens. Senior who went through senior day festivities were Kinsey Fiedler, McKenna Gibson, Laura Mealer, Sophia Nugent and Katie Taylor.